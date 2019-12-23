Prince Charles: Prince Philip is 'being looked after very well' in the hospital

Extra reports that Prince Philip is in the hospital, just days before Christmas. The 98-year-old British royal, who retired from his duties in 2017, is reportedly being kept in the hospital for a few days. He originally went to King Edward’s VII’s Hospital in London for an appointment for a...
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II attended church near her rural retreat Sunday as her husband Prince Philip spent his second night in a London hospital. Palace... Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.com •Reuters •The Age
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Independent Eagle Prince Charles says hospitalized dad Prince Philip is being ‘looked after very well’ https://t.co/afDzTn1g9A https://t.co/BOTpbQovhd 15 seconds ago
RAY BAEZ Prince Charles says hospitalized dad Prince Philip is being ‘looked after very well’ https://t.co/RWRsc1CWZV https://t.co/AUUPjN1tq1 1 minute ago