Prince Charles: Prince Philip is 'being looked after very well' in the hospital

USATODAY.com Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband to Queen Elizabeth II, remains in the hospital for a fourth day, according to his son Prince Charles.
 Extra reports that Prince Philip is in the hospital, just days before Christmas. The 98-year-old British royal, who retired from his duties in 2017, is reportedly being kept in the hospital for a few days. He originally went to King Edward’s VII’s Hospital in London for an appointment for a...

The Queen visits church as Prince Phillip spends a second night in hospital [Video]The Queen visits church as Prince Phillip spends a second night in hospital

Queen Elizabeth II attended church near her rural retreat on Sunday as her husband Prince Philip spent his second night in a London hospital. Palace officials have not provided an update on the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published

Prince Philip spends second night in King Edward VII's Hospital [Video]Prince Philip spends second night in King Edward VII's Hospital

Footage taken on Saturday evening (December 21) outside King Edward VII's Hospital in Marylebone, London, where Prince Philip is spent a second night Buckingham Palace has said the 98-year-old "is..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:50Published


Prince Philip hospitalised as 'precautionary measure'

*London:* The UK's 98-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted in a hospital as a "precautionary measure", Buckingham Palace has said. Prince Philip travelled...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Just JaredNew Zealand HeraldUSATODAY.comSifySeattle TimesFOXNews.comReutersWorldNewsThe Age

Queen Elizabeth II attends church; Philip still in hospital

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II attended church near her rural retreat Sunday as her husband Prince Philip spent his second night in a London hospital. Palace...
Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.comReutersThe Age

IndependentEag3

Independent Eagle Prince Charles says hospitalized dad Prince Philip is being ‘looked after very well’ https://t.co/afDzTn1g9A https://t.co/BOTpbQovhd 15 seconds ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Prince Charles says hospitalized dad Prince Philip is being ‘looked after very well’ https://t.co/RWRsc1CWZV https://t.co/AUUPjN1tq1 1 minute ago

ehornaday

The Curator #PrincePhilip: #QueenElizabeth's son #PrinceCharles updates on his father, saying he won’t be home for #Christmas b… https://t.co/jNueCUvCb9 1 minute ago

Vickaric

Vickaric RT @ConsumerSOS: Prince Charles says Prince Philip being well looked after - but 'when you get to that age things don't work so well' https… 2 minutes ago

NautiNev

Neville Blythe RT @EveningStandard: "When you get to that age things don't work so well.” https://t.co/95Oz2r8HkJ 2 minutes ago

kschumi777

kschumi777 RT @RoyalReporter: Prince Charles, in South Yorkshire to meet flood victims and rescue workers, says of his father Prince Philip: "He's bei… 2 minutes ago

gingin21

redrider RT @USATODAY: "He's being looked after very well in hospital," Prince Charles said about his father, Prince Philip. "At the moment, that's… 3 minutes ago

mrbertie

anne swift RT @DM_Vincenzo: The 'Brussels' Ommegang', evocating the spectacular entry of Charles V and prince Philip into Brussels (5 June 1549), has… 4 minutes ago

