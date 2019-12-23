Global  

Republicans 'open to hearing Senate impeachment witnesses'

BBC News Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Top Senator Mitch McConnell says he hasn't ruled out hearing witnesses in next year's impeachment trial.
News video: Trump impeached by House in historic vote. Now what?

Trump impeached by House in historic vote. Now what? 01:30

 WASHINGTON — Donald Trump has now been officially impeached, making him the third U.S. president after Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton to face removal from office. According to CNN, the House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to impeach President Trump on two articles of impeachment: abuse...

Susan Collins, vulnerable GOP senator, open to impeachment witnesses

Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a 67-year-old centrist who is among the nation's most vulnerable Republicans in Congress, said Monday she was open to calling...
FOXNews.com

Trump Impeachment: McConnell Not Ruling Out Calling Witnesses

Trump Impeachment: McConnell Not Ruling Out Calling WitnessesWashington: US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said that Republicans “haven’t ruled out” calling witnesses in the upcoming impeachment trial to...
WorldNews


