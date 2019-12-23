Global  

Mitch McConnell Says He’s Not Ruling Out Calling Witnesses in Trump’s Impeachment Trial

TIME Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
News video: Impeachment Process At An Impasse

Impeachment Process At An Impasse 02:08

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell met with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Thursday afternoon, trying to reach an agreement on how a Senate trial will proceed after the House impeached President Trump.

McConnell says Senate Republicans have not ruled out witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday that Republicans were not opposed to hearing witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
Reuters

Top Senate Republican opposes demand for witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday brushed aside a Democratic request to call four current and former White House officials as witnesses in a...
Reuters


