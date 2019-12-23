Global  

Boy missing for two years found in the closet of suspected paedophile

WorldNews Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Boy missing for two years found in the closet of suspected paedophileFRANKFURT AM MAIN: The case of a missing 15-year-old boy found in a closet at the flat of a suspected paedophile has gripped Germany, but his mother says she just wants to celebrate Christmas with her son. Marvin had been missing for over two years when he was found hiding in a cupboard last Friday as police searched the home of a 44-year-old man suspected of distributing child pornography.Marvin had been missing for over two years when he was found hiding in a cupboard The stunning discovery in the western town of Recklinghausen...
