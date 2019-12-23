Global  

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell amid impeachment battle: 'I'm the 2nd most despised Republican'

USATODAY.com Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
"Let's quit the charade," Mitch McConnell slammed the idea that any senators won't be partisan on impeachment after facing backlash for comments.
News video: Pelosi Unclear About Sending Articles Of Impeachment To The Senate

Pelosi Unclear About Sending Articles Of Impeachment To The Senate 00:32

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not commit to sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate. According to CNN, some progressive Democrats want Democratic leaders to withhold the articles. They want Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to agree to the parameters for the trial before sending them....

Questions Mount About Why Pelosi Hasn't Sent Impeachment Articles [Video]Questions Mount About Why Pelosi Hasn't Sent Impeachment Articles

As Democrats and Republicans spar over President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, there are questions about why the House speaker has not delivered the articles to the Senate. CBS News' Laura Podesta..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:54Published

A ‘Mockery’ Of A Trial? [Video]A ‘Mockery’ Of A Trial?

Ethics expert Craig Holman spoke with Huffpost about the upcoming impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 03:47Published


Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnessesThe White House on Sunday signalled comfort with plans by Senate Republicans to avoid new witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, while a top...
WorldNews Also reported by •ReutersFOXNews.comHaaretz

John Bolton, Mick Mulvaney included in Senate Dems' wish list for impeachment trial

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Sunday sent Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., a letter outlining the parameters for a weekslong...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •WorldNews

RobertSteurer

Robert Steurer RT @DarbyBeane: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is speaking this morning. He’s specifically highlighting items he’s secured for… 35 seconds ago

7thclouds

冨田麻里（7thclouds公式ツィート RT @usatodayDC: "Let's quit the charade," Mitch McConnell slammed the idea that any senators won't be partisan on impeachment after facing… 1 minute ago

DCCajun

DC Cajun Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) signals Senate impeachment trial talks stalled until senators return… https://t.co/nqcxrNQcXr 1 minute ago

oladimeji_dele

Sadeledimeji RT @Reuters: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that Republicans were not opposed to hearing witnesses in the impeachment trial of… 2 minutes ago

KXAN_News

KXAN News Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he is not ruling out witnesses in President Donald Trump's impeachment… https://t.co/twXyWqfggi 2 minutes ago

Michael93105

Michael Johnson @politico Mitch, your entire time as Majority Leader has made the Senate “political”. Other than confirming incompe… https://t.co/555AwYxI6O 3 minutes ago

roripierpont1

rori pierpont RT @JohnJHarwood: David Ignatius: “Leave it to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), the master of high-minded double-talk, to fi… 4 minutes ago

CahootsCigars

Cahoots Park City RT @AP_Politics: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he's not ruling out calling witnesses in President Trump’s impeachment trial —… 4 minutes ago

