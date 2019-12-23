Jharkhand signals: On Assembly election results

Most exit polls for Jharkhand elections have indicated a hung assembly with most of them giving an edge to the opposition alliance of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha...

Hemant Soren, the new star on Jharkhand's political scene With the assembly election results showing a clear victory for the JMM-led alliance, it is evident that Hemant Soren is poised to become the next chief minister...

IndiaTimes 9 hours ago



