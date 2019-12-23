Global  

Jharkhand signals: On Assembly election results

Hindu Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
BJP lost because of its inability to recognise livelihood issues and regional aspirations
Jharkhand Results: Hemant Soren to be the next CM as JMM-CONG-RJD crosses majority mark [Video]Jharkhand Results: Hemant Soren to be the next CM as JMM-CONG-RJD crosses majority mark

JHARKHAND MUKTI MORCHA-CONGRESS-RJD ALLIANCE GETS A COMFORTABLE MAJORITY IN THE JHARKHAND ASSEMBLY POLLS CLEARING THE WAY FOR THE JMM'S HEMANT SOREN, JHARKHAND IS THE 5th STATE TO SLIP OUT OF BJP'S..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:04Published

Jharkhand Assembly Poll Results Decoded [Video]Jharkhand Assembly Poll Results Decoded

Jharkhand Assembly Poll Results Decoded

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 14:15Published


Jharkhand Assembly election results 2019: Key players and constituencies

Most exit polls for Jharkhand elections have indicated a hung assembly with most of them giving an edge to the opposition alliance of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha...
DNA

Hemant Soren, the new star on Jharkhand's political scene

With the assembly election results showing a clear victory for the JMM-led alliance, it is evident that Hemant Soren is poised to become the next chief minister...
IndiaTimes

aartiishere

Aarti Gupta RT @IndianEditorial: [Hindu] Jharkhand signals: On Assembly election results: BJP lost because of its inability to recognise livelihood iss… 6 minutes ago

IndianEditorial

Indian Editorials [Hindu] Jharkhand signals: On Assembly election results: BJP lost because of its inability to recognise livelihood… https://t.co/fEn9xcQkMc 12 minutes ago

