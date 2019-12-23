Global  

Feeling of doom envelops Garrett, underachieving Cowboys

Seattle Times Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Even though the Dallas Cowboys still have a path to the playoffs, there’s a feeling of inevitability in one of the most disappointing seasons for Jerry Jones in 30 years as owner and general manager. The sense of doom starts with coach Jason Garrett being in the final year of his contract having led an […]
