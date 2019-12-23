Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Turkey lashes 'scandalous' death sentences over journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder

SBS Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Turkey has slammed the decision to sentence five people to death for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi as "far from meeting the expectations of both our country and the international community.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: euronews (in English) - Published < > Embed
News video: Khashoggi killing: Saudi Arabia sentences five to death and three others to prison

Khashoggi killing: Saudi Arabia sentences five to death and three others to prison 04:06

 Saudi Arabia sentenced five to death and three others to prison over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.View on euronews

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Five sentenced to death over Jamal Khashoggi's murder [Video]Five sentenced to death over Jamal Khashoggi's murder

Former high-profile Saudi royal adviser al-Qahtani investigated but not charged and released.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:05Published

5 Sentenced to Death for Murder of Journalist Jamal Khashoggi [Video]5 Sentenced to Death for Murder of Journalist Jamal Khashoggi

A Saudi Arabian court has sentenced five people to death and another three people to 24 years in prison for murdering Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Veuer’s Taisha Henry has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Saudi court sentences five to death over Khashoggi killing

A Saudi Arabian court sentenced five people to death over the killing of dissenting journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Turkey last...
Deutsche Welle

Saudi sentences 5 to death over Khashoggi killing

Riyadh, Dec 23 (IANS) Saudi Arabias has sentenced five people to death for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul last year, the public prosecutor...
Sify


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.