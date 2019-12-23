Global  

U.S. House says McGahn testimony still 'critical' to impeachment case

Reuters Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
A U.S. House of Representatives panel told an appeals court on Monday that despite having already voted to impeach President Donald Trump lawmakers still have an urgent need for testimony from former White House counsel Don McGahn.
