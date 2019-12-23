Browns’ Kitchens focused despite speculation about future Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 6 days ago )

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said he has not asked for any assurances that he'll be back next season after a disappointing first one. Kitchens' future is in serious doubt with one game remaining as the Browns (6-9) have been perhaps the NFL's most underachieving team this season. They've not lived up […]

One, done: Browns fire Kitchens after disappointing season BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have fired coach Freddie Kitchens after a disheartening season that didn't come close to meeting expectations.

