Browns’ Kitchens focused despite speculation about future

Seattle Times Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Browns’ Kitchens focused despite speculation about futureBEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said he has not asked for any assurances that he’ll be back next season after a disappointing first one. Kitchens’ future is in serious doubt with one game remaining as the Browns (6-9) have been perhaps the NFL’s most underachieving team this season. They’ve not lived up […]
One, done: Browns fire Kitchens after disappointing season

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have fired coach Freddie Kitchens after a disheartening season that didn’t come close to meeting expectations....
Seattle Times


