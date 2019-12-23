Global  

Virginia pastors give over $17,000 to pay student meal debts

Seattle Times Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
STAFFORD, Va. (AP) — The holidays came early for some Virginia families struggling to pay school lunch debt. Three Virginia pastors used more than $17,000 from their church’s budget to pay off meal debt at two local school systems. “It seemed like a good idea, (but) we didn’t know if there was a need because […]
