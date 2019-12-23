Global  

Chiefs peaking in all phases as postseason comes into sight

Seattle Times Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs were so dominant in all phases of their 26-3 victory over the Chicago Bears on a cold Sunday night at Soldier Field that it was hard for coach Andy Reid to highlight everyone in his post-game news conference. Their redesigned defense, now with veteran pass rusher […]
