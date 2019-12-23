Global  

It’s raining blessings! Crop duster drops holy water on town

Seattle Times Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
ABBEVILLE, La. (AP) — A Roman Catholic church in Louisiana decided to disperse some blessings to a local town via crop dusters. According to a Facebook post from the Diocese of Lafayette on Sunday, members of St. Anne Church in Cow Island called upon crop duster pilots to help spread their blessing to the community. […]
Crop duster sprinkles holy water down on Louisiana town

A Roman Catholic church in Louisiana used an unusual method to spread blessings all over town on Sunday: a crop duster.
FOXNews.com

Church uses crop duster plane to bless entire town with 100 gallons of holy water

Members of St. Anne Church in Cow Island, Louisiana enlisted the help of crop duster pilots to help spread blessings to the entire town.  
USATODAY.com

