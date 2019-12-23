Global  

Genetic Mutations In Father’s Sperm Can Predict Children’s Autism Risk

TIME Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
News video: Father's Sperm May Reveal Autism Risk For Future Children

Father's Sperm May Reveal Autism Risk For Future Children 00:34

 A child's risk for developing autism spectrum disorder may be linked to genetic mutations found in the father's sperm. Researchers have developed a method for measuring the presence of disease-causing mutations in male sperm. They believe this system could provide expectant parents with a more...

