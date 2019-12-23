A child's risk for developing autism spectrum disorder may be linked to genetic mutations found in the father's sperm.
Researchers have developed a method for measuring the presence of disease-causing mutations in male sperm.
They believe this system could provide expectant parents with a more...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Diego Hekaye Yoppen Genetic Mutations In Father’s Sperm Can Predict Children’s Autism Risk https://t.co/ZF2FBuZ6p6 https://t.co/tTXLKhhpq9 1 hour ago
Danny Antaki RT @TIMEHealth: Genetic Mutations In Father’s Sperm Can Predict Children’s Autism Risk https://t.co/sslSiN23Gs 2 hours ago
Orlando A. Borras Genetic Mutations In Father’s Sperm Can Predict Children’s Autism Risk https://t.co/oc5TnkCpht 2 hours ago
thesmilecentre Genetic Mutations In Father’s Sperm Can Predict Children’s Autism Risk https://t.co/c2oG1HOJjg 2 hours ago