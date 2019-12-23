Global  

In win for Uber, Lyft, judge strikes down New York City's cruising cap

Reuters Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
A New York state judge on Monday ruled in favor of Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc in a lawsuit against New York City, striking down a new rule limiting how much time drivers for ride-hailing services can spend cruising streets in busy areas of Manhattan without passengers.
