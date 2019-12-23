Global  

Dolphins hope to play spoilers’ role in finale at Patriots

Seattle Times Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
MIAMI (AP) — Spoiler alert: The Miami Dolphins can finally have a say in the playoff race. A roster dismantling took the Dolphins out of contention before the season started, and their past three games have been against fellow also-rans. But the stakes will be considerable Sunday when they end the season at New England, […]
