Saudi Arabia sentences five to death over Khashoggi murder, U.N. official decries 'mockery'

Reuters Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three to jail over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but a U.N. investigator accused it of making a "mockery" of justice by allowing the masterminds of last year's killing to go free.
