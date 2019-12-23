Saudi Arabia sentences five to death over Khashoggi murder, U.N. official decries 'mockery'

Kay RT @spectatorindex: BREAKING: Saudi Arabia sentences individuals implicated in killing of Khashoggi, including five with execution. 7 minutes ago KING! RT @Slate: Saudi Arabia tried and convicted the people it says were responsible for Khashoggi’s murder. But will anyone believe justice has… 18 minutes ago bolakazeem12 RT @MailOnline: Saudi Arabia sentences five people to death over Khashoggi killing - but Crown Prince Salman's top aide is NOT charged http… 44 minutes ago Slate Saudi Arabia tried and convicted the people it says were responsible for Khashoggi’s murder. But will anyone believ… https://t.co/YH7fwc75m1 58 minutes ago Daily Mail Online Saudi Arabia sentences five people to death over Khashoggi killing - but Crown Prince Salman's top aide is NOT char… https://t.co/XT5gEpjhWW 2 hours ago deric wood RT @The_NewArab: 1/ Thread: Saudi Arabia found journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder was "not premeditated," in contrast to numerous UN and C… 2 hours ago