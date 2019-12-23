Global  

Bristol Grammar School student dies on New York trip

BBC News Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
The 17-year-old girl was found "unresponsive and unconscious" in her hotel room, New York police say.
News video: Long Island Teacher Welcomed Back To School After Winning 'Survivor'

Long Island Teacher Welcomed Back To School After Winning 'Survivor' 01:30

 The young winner of the iconic CBS reality TV show "Survivor" was welcomed back to the Long Island school where he teaches Friday; CBSN New York's John Dias reports.

Weekend fire leaves mother and four children without a home just before Christmas [Video]Weekend fire leaves mother and four children without a home just before Christmas

Lancaster Police confirm a woman and four children are displaced after a fire Saturday night at 49 School Street.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:57Published

Teen In Tessa Majors Murder Case Makes Court Appearance [Video]Teen In Tessa Majors Murder Case Makes Court Appearance

CBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest on the court appearance for a 13-year-old charged in the murder of college student Tessa Majors.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:42Published


NYPD confirms investigation into death of Bristol Grammar School student

NYPD confirms investigation into death of Bristol Grammar School studentThe 17-year-old girl died after falling unwell at a hotel while on a trip to New York
Bristol Post

Bristol Grammar School 'devastated' after student dies during America trip

Bristol Grammar School 'devastated' after student dies during America tripSupport is being provided to those affected
Bristol Post

