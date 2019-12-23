California Travel Human remains found at Joshua Tree National Park; no initial signs of foul play - USA TODAY https://t.co/yHjh4jMFcC 2 minutes ago EmilyMJS&CBreezyfansforever💗 RT @USATODAY: The remains appeared to have been in the area "for some time," park staff said. https://t.co/gfQ7CdMAvz 9 minutes ago James Blynt RT @latimes: Human bones found at Joshua Tree National Park https://t.co/MNrWPIYm1J 20 minutes ago USA TODAY The remains appeared to have been in the area "for some time," park staff said. https://t.co/gfQ7CdMAvz 28 minutes ago Anons Synonymous RT @azcentral: Human remains found at Joshua Tree National Park; no initial signs of foul play https://t.co/cjQz5KXDP7 29 minutes ago azcentral Human remains found at Joshua Tree National Park; no initial signs of foul play https://t.co/cjQz5KXDP7 30 minutes ago