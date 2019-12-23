Global  

Marner scores twice in wild rally, Leafs top Canes 8-6

Seattle Times Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner scored twice and added an assist in a wild 59-second span midway through the third period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 8-6 on Monday. Marner scored at 11:01 and assisted on Tyson Barrie’s game-tying goal at 11:54. A Carolina timeout didn’t stop the momentum as Marner […]
FOX Sports

Marner's offensive outburst leads Maple Leafs comeback against Hurricanes in wild matinee

Mitch Marner scored twice and added an assist in a wild 59-second span midway through the third period as the Toronto Maple Leafs outscored the Carolina...
CBC.ca

