Marner scores twice in wild rally, Leafs top Canes 8-6

Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 30 minutes ago )

TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner scored twice and added an assist in a wild 59-second span midway through the third period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 8-6 on Monday. Marner scored at 11:01 and assisted on Tyson Barrie’s game-tying goal at 11:54. A Carolina timeout didn’t stop the momentum as Marner […] 👓 View full article

