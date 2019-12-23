Global  

Court of Appeals strikes down Minnesota’s revenge porn law

Seattle Times Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s law against revenge porn is unconstitutional and infringes on First Amendment rights, the state Court of Appeals ruled Monday as it reversed the conviction of a man who circulated explicit photos of a former girlfriend. The court ruled that the state law was such a broad violation of First Amendment free-speech […]
