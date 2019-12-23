NDP wants RCMP investigated following report of snipers sent to Wet'suwet'en blockade Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 22 hours ago )

The NDP is calling for an independent investigation into how police handled the Wet'suwet'en pipeline blockade in northern B.C. earlier this year, in response to a media report saying RCMP officers were willing to deploy snipers against protesters. 👓 View full article

