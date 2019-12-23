Global  

Seattle schools will exclude non-vaccinated students starting Jan. 8. Here’s a list of free immunization clinics.

Seattle Times Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Starting Jan. 8, Seattle public-school students without complete immunizations on record will be sent to a designated room at their school while their families are notified. The district is also offering three free immunization clinics this week and next.
