Tesla's stock hits record high following report of Chinese loan

Deutsche Welle Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Tesla's stock price has continued a strong finish to a turbulent 2019 on the back of a Reuters report suggesting the company secured major financing from China for its first overseas plant in Shanghai.
