Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — A 19-year-old Texas man has been charged with capital murder for allegedly killing his pregnant sister and leaving her body in an alley, authorities said Monday. Officers found the lifeless body of 23-year-old Viridiana Arevalo in the Dallas suburb of The Colony on Sunday, five days after she had been […] 👓 View full article