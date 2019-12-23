Global  

Through ups and downs, Patriots still atop AFC East

Seattle Times Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The T-shirts read, “The East is Not Enough.” It’s a wonder the New England Patriots bothered to put them on at all. The defending Super Bowl champions clinched their 11th consecutive AFC East championship with a 24-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, giving them a day to watch the […]
News video: Brady Reflects On Pats' Mentality After Winning 11th Straight AFC East

Brady Reflects On Pats' Mentality After Winning 11th Straight AFC East 01:29

 Tom Brady speaks to the media after the Patriots beat the Bills to win the AFC East for the 11th straight time.

Patriots beat Bills 24-17, win 11th straight AFC East crown

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady passed for 271 yards and a touchdown, sneaked for a third-down conversion to set up another score and threw a downfield...
Seattle Times

Bills squander AFC East hopes in loss to Patriots

Bills squander AFC East hopes in loss to PatriotsBuffalo did nearly enough to stave off the Patriots' claim to an 11th straight AFC East title
FOX Sports

