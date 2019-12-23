Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Romance novelist Johanna Lindsey, whose steamy works included 'Hearts Aflame,' dies at 67

USATODAY.com Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Romance novelist Johanna Lindsey, whose novel "Hearts Aflame" launched the career of Fabio, has died.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Emily_Evans_M

Emily Evans Renowned bestselling romance novelist Johanna Lindsey dies age 67 https://t.co/knZ3sx46va 2 minutes ago

Midnights_Mommy

Hilary Ann Cook Prolific romance novelist Johanna Lindsey dead at 67 https://t.co/o63VFItk2H 6 minutes ago

A_quiet_rose

Bren Freeman My favorite Novelist and friend her on facebook Johanna Lindsey sadly has passed away. She was a brilliant romance… https://t.co/W1g5ciisvV 8 minutes ago

OllyOllyInFree

OllyOllyinFree RT @NYDailyNews: Renowned bestselling romance novelist Johanna Lindsey has died at 67. Her death, from complication from stage 4 lung canc… 10 minutes ago

shannon_dapelo

S. M. Dapelo So sad. She was one of my favorites. Johanna Lindsey, prolific romance novelist, dies at 67 https://t.co/vaNPn8gn1A 10 minutes ago

damselspodcast

Deconstructing Damsels RT @Heaving_Bosoms: We owe so much to writing giants like Johanna Lindsey for romance as we know it today. Her contributions to romance, an… 13 minutes ago

LaNoireDe

B. Moore RT @themaureenlee: One of the most valuable things I learned in J-school was how to write an obit that is measured, but that celebrates (an… 13 minutes ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC Johanna Lindsey, Best-Selling Romance Novelist, Dies at 67 https://t.co/UTOMLeXrlZ https://t.co/tmlfLJ6ORa 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.