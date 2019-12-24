Global  

UCF gets 10th by beating Marshall 48-25 in Gasparilla Bowl

Seattle Times Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Richie Grant and Tre’mon Morris-Brash had first-quarter defensive touchdowns, Dillon Gabriel lead three third-quarter scoring drives and Central Florida beat Marshall 48-25 in the Gasparilla Bowl on Monday. Grant had a 39-yard interception return on Marshall’s third play from scrimmage 56 seconds into the game and Morris-Brash recovered a fumble and […]
Recent related news from verified sources

High-scoring UCF squares off vs Marshall in Gasparilla Bowl

Gasparilla Bowl: Central Florida (9-3, 6-2 American) vs. Marshall (8-4, 6-2 Conference USA), Monday at 2:30 p.m. EST (ESPN). Line: UCF by 17 1/2. Series record:...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

2019 Gasparilla Bowl odds, line, spread: UCF vs. Marshall picks, predictions from model on 8-2 roll

SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Gasparilla Bowl 10,000 times.
CBS Sports

