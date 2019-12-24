Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Queen Elizabeth II to admit ‘bumpy’ year in Christmas speech

Seattle Times Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II plans to acknowledge that both Britain and her family have endured a difficult year by saying during her Christmas message that it has been a “bumpy” time. The pre-recorded message will be broadcast in Britain and the Commonwealth nations on Christmas Day. It was recorded before the queen’s husband, […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media World - Published < > Embed
News video: Queen Elizabeth's bumpy path

Queen Elizabeth's bumpy path 00:49

 Queen Elizabeth has acknowledged the "quite bumpy path" of 2019 in her annual Christmas speech, which will air in full on Christmas Day (25.12.19).

Recent related videos from verified sources

A Highlands Ranch family's Christmas decorations were destroyed for a third year [Video]A Highlands Ranch family's Christmas decorations were destroyed for a third year

A Highlands Ranch family says they’ve had their Christmas decorations destroyed by vandals for a third year.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:55Published

The True Spirit Of Christmas For A Family In Need [Video]The True Spirit Of Christmas For A Family In Need

Mentors, volunteers, and police officers came with gifts, food, and even new beds for the family of Elizabeth Nix, who lost everything in a fire. CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Queen refers to 2019 as a 'bumpy' year in Christmas speech

In between opening presents and tucking into your Christmas dinner, the Queen will deliver her annual Christmas Day speech at 3 p.m. GMT.  In this year's...
Mashable

Queen to admit 'bumpy' year in Christmas speech

The Queen plans to acknowledge that both Britain and her family have endured a difficult year by saying during her Christmas message that it has been a "bumpy"...
CTV News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JJCarafano

James Jay Carafano RT @NewsHour: The pre-recorded message will be broadcast in Britain and the Commonwealth nations on Christmas Day. It was recorded before t… 33 seconds ago

NewsHour

PBS NewsHour The pre-recorded message will be broadcast in Britain and the Commonwealth nations on Christmas Day. It was recorde… https://t.co/16DpYL3vtW 11 minutes ago

HPJones95

Harry Jones RT @THRGlobal: Queen Elizabeth II plans to acknowledge that both Britain and her family have endured a difficult year by saying during her… 36 minutes ago

WLOS_13

WLOS Queen Elizabeth II plans to say in her Christmas message that it's been a difficult year. She may be referring to t… https://t.co/aOwaDraAyU 41 minutes ago

DanielaCalota1

DanielaC🌼🦄🌎💙❤️🦋🐝🍃📚🏃‍♀️💃💪📽️🎨🚴🍫🐕🐈 RT @newssummedupNZ: Queen Elizabeth II to admit 'bumpy' year in Christmas speech https://t.co/PcubqizcYH 3 hours ago

newssummedupNZ

News SummedUp NZ Queen Elizabeth II to admit 'bumpy' year in Christmas speech https://t.co/PcubqizcYH 3 hours ago

wis10

WIS News 10 There are a number of reasons the year has been bumpy for the royal family. https://t.co/Y3Y2TrfmQG 4 hours ago

SamDavidStudios

Sam David Management | Black World Studios ~ Prayers: In Christmas speech, Queen Elizabeth II to admit ‘bumpy’ year https://t.co/tQMtxDyHP7 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.