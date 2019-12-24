Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

A key voice in the fight against climate change, veteran Bill Ryan, has died

SBS Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
The 97-year-old was still active in campaigning for a sustainable planet right up until his final days.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Triton214

Earthquack RT @EucalyptB: Well known and loved. Vale Bill Ryan - a Champion for Climate Justice. May he 'Rest in Peace'. (17/3/1922 - 23/12/2019)… 3 minutes ago

Triton214

Earthquack RT @daz9162: Farewell to one of our oldest Earth protectors .. arrested 7 times in his last few years.. A key voice in the fight against cl… 3 minutes ago

bradhooperarch

💧💧Brad Hooper ⌨️🤺 🔴⚪️💙 RT @ShoebridgeMLC: Bill Ryan was a friend, a comrade and an inspiration and now we have lost him. This is a blow to the movement, but Bill… 3 minutes ago

sbthatsme123

Stephen J RT @SBSNews: Climate activist and WWII veteran Bill Ryan has died aged 97. He was legally blind, arrested seven times and became a humble f… 4 minutes ago

bugs_phunny

Ike RIP #billryan, inspirational member of so many essential movements https://t.co/F9cvrHKQuw 17 minutes ago

hanpiper

Hannah Piper RT @QldGreens: Climate activist and veteran Bill Ryan has passed away at 97 years of age. He was arrested seven times for his action on cli… 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.