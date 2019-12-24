A key voice in the fight against climate change, veteran Bill Ryan, has died Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

The 97-year-old was still active in campaigning for a sustainable planet right up until his final days. 👓 View full article

