Rudy Giuliani: 'I'm more of a Jew than (George) Soros is.'

Tuesday, 24 December 2019
Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani claimed that he is "more of a Jew" than George Soros, a Holocaust survivor, in an interview published Monday.
Recent related news from verified sources

Rudy Giuliani Says He’s ‘More of a Jew’ Than George Soros

Mr. Soros, a liberal billionaire, is a Holocaust survivor from Hungary.
NYTimes.com Also reported by Haaretz, Jerusalem Post, euronews, Mediaite

Tweets about this

Will666sortof

OxfordBill RT @RWPUSA: Rudy is either senile or incredibly stupid to say this. Rudy Giuliani says he's 'more of a Jew' than George Soros: report http… 4 seconds ago

RafaOrte4

Rafael Ortega Rudy Giuliani Says He’s ‘More of a Jew’ Than George Soros https://t.co/dW5LTCPyaJ https://t.co/Mi7Fme9ken 23 seconds ago

e_newsUS

e-news.US Rudy Giuliani Says He’s ‘More of a Jew’ Than George Soros - https://t.co/UuqmoRc2ZL https://t.co/MGsjjGezFJ 38 seconds ago

e_newsUS

e-news.US Rudy Giuliani Says He’s ‘More of a Jew’ Than George Soros - https://t.co/QAwOF2Bhx2 https://t.co/6AJ5jsWcYe 46 seconds ago

zahnklyberg1

zahn klyberg⭐⭐⭐ RT @OnlyGod4ever: Rudy Giuliani is asked if he benefits from his relationship with President Trump: Hear his answer and much more! #TAP ht… 59 seconds ago

DisciplePaulr

Paul R. Robinson 🌟🌟🌟 RT @Cordicon: “Soros is hardly a Jew. I’m more of a Jew than Soros is.” -@RudyGiuliani 💪🏻https://t.co/jj8t2xVzOF 1 minute ago

Mkstar4

MKR RT @AdamSerwer: Giuliani arguing that he is “more of a Jew” than a literal Holocaust survivor is the logical conclusion of Trumpist Jews’ a… 2 minutes ago

moonflounder

Sarah RT @MollyJongFast: I find Rudy Giuliani saying that “he’s more of a Jew than Holocaust survivor George Soros” pretty antisemitic and gross. 2 minutes ago

