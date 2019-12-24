Astros sign catcher Maldonado to 2-year, $7 million deal

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros have signed catcher Martín Maldonado to a two-year, $7 million contract. General manager Jeff Luhnow announced the deal on Monday. It will keep Maldonado in Houston through the 2021 season. The 33-year-old Maldonado spent the second half of the last two seasons with the Astros after being traded in […]

