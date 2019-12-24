Global  

Astros sign catcher Maldonado to 2-year, $7 million deal

Seattle Times Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros have signed catcher Martín Maldonado to a two-year, $7 million contract. General manager Jeff Luhnow announced the deal on Monday. It will keep Maldonado in Houston through the 2021 season. The 33-year-old Maldonado spent the second half of the last two seasons with the Astros after being traded in […]
 White Sox Sign Edwin Encarnación to One-Year, $12 Million Deal. The Chicago White Sox have reportedly signed Edwin Encarnación on for $11 million, with a possible bonus worth another $1 million. The three-time All Star will join a Chicago lineup that includes Tim Anderson and Jose...

Blue Jays Sign Pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu to Four-Year Deal [Video]Blue Jays Sign Pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu to Four-Year Deal

Blue Jays Sign Pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu to Four-Year Deal. The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly agreed to an $80 million contract with left-handed pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu. Ryu will be leaving the Los..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published

YouTube's Highest Earner Is an 8-Year-Old Boy [Video]YouTube's Highest Earner Is an 8-Year-Old Boy

YouTube's Highest Earner Is an 8-Year-Old Boy. According to 'Forbes,' Ryan Kaji earned $26 million from his YouTube channel in 2019. Known for unboxing toys and conducting science experiments,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cervelli Agrees To $2 Million, 1-Year Deal With Marlins

Catcher Francisco Cervelli has agreed to terms on a $2 million, one-year contract with the Miami Marlins, where he'll be reunited with his former New York...
cbs4.com

Buds & Duds: Hexo tumbles nearly 20% on surprising new offering

Cannabis indices were a mixed bag on Friday across North American markets.  The North American Marijuana Index, which tracks the top cannabis stocks in the US...
Proactive Investors


