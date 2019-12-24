Global  

'He’s not my Prime Minister': Volunteer firefighter’s awkward exchange with Scott Morrison goes viral

SBS Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
On Monday, a video of a NSW Rural Fire Service member declaring that Scott Morrison is 'not my Prime Minister' went viral. The Liberal leader says the firefighter’s comment simply referenced the fact that she is British.
News video: Australia's PM apologises for Hawaiian holiday as bushfire crisis continues

Australia's PM apologises for Hawaiian holiday as bushfire crisis continues 01:52

 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited the Rural Fire Service (RFS) headquarters in Sydney on Sunday, having returned from a holiday in Hawaii that drew sharp criticism as the bushfires crisis in his home state deepened. Emer McCarthy reports.

Australian PM tours areas devastated by wildfire crisis [Video]Australian PM tours areas devastated by wildfire crisis

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has toured areas of New South Wales devastated by recent wildfires. Around 200 wildfires were burning in four states, with New South Wales accounting for more..

Australia's PM apologises for Hawaiian holiday as bushfire crisis continues [Video]Australia's PM apologises for Hawaiian holiday as bushfire crisis continues

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited the Rural Fire Service (RFS) headquarters in Sydney on Sunday, having returned from a holiday in Hawaii that drew sharp criticism as the bushfires..

Australian PM apologies for holiday during fire crisis

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison cut short a Hawaii holiday following a barrage of criticism for holidaying while his country endured an unprecedented...
Truth about viral exchange between RFS volunteer Jacqui and Prime Minister

A video of RFS volunteer Jacqui meeting the PM at a bushfire evacuation centre is going viral on Twitter. But it's not what it seems. A brief exchange between...
