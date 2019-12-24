Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

RFS boss rejects calls for firefighters to be compensated

Brisbane Times Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said suggesting you're going to pay volunteers would be doing them "a disservice" by undermining the spirit of volunteerism.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Thai firemen dress as Marvel Superheroes to clean road [Video]Thai firemen dress as Marvel Superheroes to clean road

This is the amusing moment two firefighters in Spider-Man and Captain America costumes respectively were cleaning the road. Playful fireman Valanon Poomala received the order from his boss to clean..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'The volunteers don't want payment': NSW RFS boss lashes Volunteer Fire Fighters Association

The head of the New South Wales Rural Fire Service has hit back at the body representing the state's volunteer firefighters, rejecting a move for members to be...
SBS

'The worst imaginable set of circumstances': RFS boss pays tribute to dead firefighters

Andrew O’Dwyer and Geoffrey Keaton were both experienced firefighters and fathers of young children born within days of each other.
The Age

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GreyGreyanthony

tony grey RFS boss rejects calls for firefighters to be compensated https://t.co/PvuhmebVQQ via @theage Suspect RFS boss gets paid!! 12 minutes ago

Politics_SMHAGE

Federal Politics RFS boss rejects calls for firefighters to be compensated https://t.co/VjbvTC3oRt via @nickbonyhady 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.