Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

As improbable as it may be, Marshawn Lynch could be the Seahawks’ Christmas miracle

Seattle Times Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
If Marshawn Lynch signs with the Seahawks, those still around from Lynch’s first Seattle stint – and that’s an ever-shrinking group that includes Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright and the injured Justin Britt – know exactly what they’re getting.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

The Seahawks should bring back Marshawn Lynch after Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise’s injuries

This might sound crazy, but let's just consider this for a moment, because it was be foolish to ignore it: Could the Seahawks bring Marshawn Lynch back for one...
Seattle Times

Beast Mode returns? Lynch, Seahawks on verge of reunion

The Seattle Seahawks could be reuniting with former star running back Marshawn Lynch
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

CharlieBarley10

Charlie Barley RT @seattletimes: If Marshawn Lynch signs with the Seahawks, those still around from Lynch’s first Seattle stint – Russell Wilson, Bobby Wa… 1 minute ago

CynBrewer1

Cynthia As improbable as it may be, Marshawn Lynch could be the Seahawks’ Christmas miracle – The Seattle Times https://t.co/Zt1XvwzIqd 8 minutes ago

r0bErT4u

Robert Abiera As improbable as it may be, Marshawn Lynch could be the Seahawks’ Christmas miracle https://t.co/RgsP3Vu4X9 18 minutes ago

qdsworld

Quinn Donovan - 🎤 - 🏒🥍 - Views are my own RT @SeaTimesSports: If Marshawn Lynch signs with the Seahawks, those still around from Lynch’s first Seattle stint – Russell Wilson, Bobby… 23 minutes ago

seattletimes

The Seattle Times If Marshawn Lynch signs with the Seahawks, those still around from Lynch’s first Seattle stint – Russell Wilson, Bo… https://t.co/cGLCgVxnlN 24 minutes ago

SeaTimesSports

Seattle Times Sports If Marshawn Lynch signs with the Seahawks, those still around from Lynch’s first Seattle stint – Russell Wilson, Bo… https://t.co/ICTCk3tWpt 24 minutes ago

RyanSmithNFL

Ryan Smith There’s a universe where everything falls into place, the Raiders get hot, and face Marshawn Lynch’s Seattle Seahaw… https://t.co/SAO1FlWNAT 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.