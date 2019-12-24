Global  

UK Queen stresses reconciliation after bruising Brexit year

Reuters Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Queen Elizabeth will stress the value of harmony and reconciliation in her Christmas message this year, Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday, after a year in which the tortuous Brexit process aggravated deep divisions in Britain.
