Sears sells DieHard brand to Advance Auto Parts for $200 million

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Advance Auto Parts has acquired the DieHard brand for $200 million from Sears' owner Transformco. DieHard batteries will be sold at both chains.
S&P 500 Movers: AAP, DXC [Video]S&P 500 Movers: AAP, DXC

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of DXC Technology (DXC) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 14.1%. Year to date, DXC Technology has lost about..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:27Published


Sears sells DieHard brand to Advance Auto for $200 million

NEW YORK (AP) — Sears said Monday that it sold the DieHard car battery brand to Advance Auto Parts for $200 million, as the struggling retailer seeks to raise...
SeattlePI.com

Sears sells DieHard brand

Sears Holding Corp. is selling its DieHard brand to Advance Auto Parts Inc. for $200 million. The DieHard brand includes car and boat batteries, jump starters,...
bizjournals

