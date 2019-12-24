Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

China, Japan, South Korea meet as North Korean threat looms

Seattle Times Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
CHENGDU, China (AP) — Leaders from China, Japan and South Korea were meeting Tuesday against the backdrop of increasing threats from North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs. The trilateral meeting in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu comes amid demands by Pyongyang for sanctions relief by the end of the year and threats that it […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published < > Embed
News video: North Korea warns the U.S. over human rights comments

North Korea warns the U.S. over human rights comments 01:02

 North Korea criticized the United States for taking issue with its human rights record on Saturday, saying Washington's "verbal abuse" would only aggravate the already tense situation on the Korean Peninsula. Emer McCarthy reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Stalled talks with U.S. not good for N.Korea, S.Korea tells China [Video]Stalled talks with U.S. not good for N.Korea, S.Korea tells China

Stalled denuclearisation talks and a recent flare-up in tension between the United States and North Korea are not beneficial for Pyongyang, South Korean President Moon Jae-in told Chinese President Xi..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:02Published

North Korea has expanded its ballistic missile launcher factory [Video]North Korea has expanded its ballistic missile launcher factory

PYONGSONG, NORTH KOREA — Civilian satellite imagery by Planet Labs has revealed an expansion to the March 16 factory in North Korea's Pyongsong, NBC News reports. Citing expert analysis given to..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China, Japan, South Korea meet as North Korean threat looms

CHENGDU, China (AP) — Leaders from China, Japan and South Korea were meeting Tuesday against the backdrop of increasing threats from North Korea's nuclear and...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •ReutersCBS NewsHinduJapan TodayAl Jazeera

Japan and South Korea's leaders to meet despite peoples' deep opposition

The nations' leaders will meet at the behest of their mutual ally, the United States, amid increasingly troubling threats from their North Korean neighbour.
The Age Also reported by •HinduReutersAl JazeeraSeattlePI.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.