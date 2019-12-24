Global  

Brazilian President Bolsonaro taken to hospital after fall

Seattle Times Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized Monday evening after a fall in the official presidential palace, his office said. Bolsonaro was taken to the armed forces’ hospital in the capital of Brasilia and underwent examinations of his skull that showed no problems, said a statement from the presidency’s communications office. […]
