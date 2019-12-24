Global  

Josh Frydenberg and Gladys Liu's election win cleared by Federal Court

The Age Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Two sitting federal MPs have been exonerated by a trio of Federal Court judges over election signage that mimicked posters from Australia's independent election body.
