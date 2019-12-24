Pageau scores twice, Senators beat Sabres 3-1

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored two goals, leading the Ottawa Senators to a 3-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night. Brady Tkachuk had a goal and two assists. Craig Anderson, making his first start since suffering a knee injury Dec. 7, stopped 43 shots. Zemgus Girgensons scored for the Sabres (17-14-7).


