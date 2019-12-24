Global  

Fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi's Narela; 22 tenders rushed to spot

DNA Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
According to initial reports, the fire was caused by a cylinder blast at around 5 AM.
The fire tore through the building as many workers slept.

AAP Sanjay Singh questions BJP run MCD over Delhi factory fire

