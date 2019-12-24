Global  

'In name of democracy, we are still hung on to pre-Independence era': Kangana Ranaut on violence during CAA Protests

DNA Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
At 'Panga' trailer launch, Kangana Ranaut spoke at length about the recent CAA Protests and also about violence indulging.
News video: Editor's Guild urges Home Ministry to provide security to Journalists covering protests |OneIndia

Editor's Guild urges Home Ministry to provide security to Journalists covering protests |OneIndia 01:43

 EDITORS GUILD CONDEMNS POLICE BRUTALITY AGAINST JOURNALISTS COVERING CAA PROTESTS, EDITORS GUILD URGES HOME MINISTRY GIVE PROTECTION TO JOURNALISTS COVERING PROTESTS, SOME JOURNALISTS IN KARNATAKA & UP WERE ASSAULTED BY POLICE DURING CAA PROTESTS, EDITORS GUILD: ACTIONS AGAINST JOURNALISTS THROTTLE...

Anti-CAA protests: Death toll rises to 14 in Uttar Pradesh, security tightened [Video]Anti-CAA protests: Death toll rises to 14 in Uttar Pradesh, security tightened

The number of people killed in the violence during protests on Friday against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Uttar Pradesh has risen to 14, with the highest in Meerut, officials and doctors..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:08Published

PM Modi says Congress instigating violence in North East over Citizenship Act | Oneindia News [Video]PM Modi says Congress instigating violence in North East over Citizenship Act | Oneindia News

PM Modi blames North East unrest on Congress, Internet suspended in parts of Bengal over CAA protests, Prashant Kishore calls CAA the Demonetisation of Citizenship, 5th death in Assam in CAA..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:02Published


It is not correct for people to instigate violence in name of democracy: Kangana Ranaut on CAA protest

New Delhi (India), Dec 23 (ANI): While actors Huma Qureshi, Farhan Akhtar, and Swara Bhaskar are taking part in protests against the amended Citizenship Act,...
Sify

Kangana Ranaut on CAA stir: Violence isn't reasonable in democracy

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut says indulging in violence over Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAA) is not a very reasonable thing to do, in a...
Sify Also reported by •IndiaTimes

