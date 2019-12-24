Global  

China, Japan, South Korea reaffirm commitment to dialogue over North Korea

Reuters Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
China, Japan and South Korea have reaffirmed their commitment to dialogue to resolve the North Korea issue, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday after a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
