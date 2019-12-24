China, Japan, South Korea reaffirm commitment to dialogue over North Korea
Tuesday, 24 December 2019 () China, Japan and South Korea have reaffirmed their commitment to dialogue to resolve the North Korea issue, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday after a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
North Korea criticized the United States for taking issue with its human rights record on Saturday, saying Washington's "verbal abuse" would only aggravate the already tense situation on the Korean Peninsula. Emer McCarthy reports.
Stalled denuclearisation talks and a recent flare-up in tension between the United States and North Korea are not beneficial for Pyongyang, South Korean President Moon Jae-in told Chinese President Xi..