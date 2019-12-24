Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

South Korea, Japan, China leaders to promote North Korea-U.S. dialogue

Reuters Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday that South Korea, China, and Japan agreed to help promote North Korea-U.S. dialogue to end North Korea's nuclear program, during their trilateral summit in Chengdu, China.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stalled talks with U.S. not good for N.Korea, S.Korea tells China [Video]Stalled talks with U.S. not good for N.Korea, S.Korea tells China

Stalled denuclearisation talks and a recent flare-up in tension between the United States and North Korea are not beneficial for Pyongyang, South Korean President Moon Jae-in told Chinese President Xi..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:02Published

North Korea has expanded its ballistic missile launcher factory [Video]North Korea has expanded its ballistic missile launcher factory

PYONGSONG, NORTH KOREA — Civilian satellite imagery by Planet Labs has revealed an expansion to the March 16 factory in North Korea's Pyongsong, NBC News reports. Citing expert analysis given to..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China, Japan, South Korea meet as North Korean threat looms

CHENGDU, China (AP) — Leaders from China, Japan and South Korea were meeting Tuesday against the backdrop of increasing threats from North Korea’s nuclear...
Seattle Times

China, S Korea and Japan leaders to discuss free trade deal, N Korea tensions

Chinese, Japanese and South Korean leaders will discuss a potential free-trade deal and tensions over the North Korean nuclear issue when they meet in southern...
Japan Today


Tweets about this

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg China, Japan, South Korea reaffirm commitment to dialogue over North Korea https://t.co/dloWETJQM7 #topNews… https://t.co/NQYwFcVRC0 16 seconds ago

instantsPost

instant.com.pk Asian markets mixed as leaders from China, Japan and South Korea meet — Asian market latest https://t.co/7HXoU8vW96 17 seconds ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg South Korea, Japan, China leaders to promote North Korea-U.S. dialogue https://t.co/2cZfuXQcWe #topNews… https://t.co/hwZxYsgbjl 17 seconds ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #China, #Japan, South #Korea meet as North Korean threat looms - Dec 23 @ 11:17 PM ET https://t.co/lfcRvhNPA4 45 seconds ago

AfricanPeacemag

African Peace China, Japan, South Korea reaffirm commitment to dialogue over North Korea https://t.co/tWaBadFzxg https://t.co/DDREG8LAx0 2 minutes ago

AfricanPeacemag

African Peace South Korea, Japan, China leaders to promote North Korea-U.S. dialogue https://t.co/i0QLNVuxh7 https://t.co/kx06Jc1WVG 2 minutes ago

FlyingYosh

Yosh. @CGTNOfficial We wish trade should be inxigotated without this troublesome characteristic, to be honest. Japan, Ch… https://t.co/20Uf52d30H 2 minutes ago

BreakingFlash

Just In China, Japan, South Korea reaffirm commitment to dialogue over North Korea https://t.co/2AWC4EZIEX https://t.co/kBdJb3LhcJ 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.