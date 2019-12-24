Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Tatar, Danault each score twice, Canadiens beat Jets 6-2

Seattle Times Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Tomas Tatar and Phillip Danault each scored two goals and the Montreal Canadiens won their fourth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-2 on Monday night. Max Domi and Artturi Lehkonen each had a goal and assist for the Canadiens, who won for the sixth time in eight games. Brendan Gallagher […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Tatar, Weber score on power play, Canadiens beat Canucks 3-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Tomas Tatar and Shea Weber scored power-play goals 1:34 apart in the third period, and the Montreal Canadiens beat the...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

skilligan

flashyashi RT @RBuggero: Tatar, Danault each score twice, Canadiens beat Jets 6-2 https://t.co/k8BQ4Tmu8l https://t.co/cTonUwMSSi 45 seconds ago

NHLJets3

NHL Jets Tatar, Danault Each Score 2 Goals as the Canadiens Rout the Jets 6-2 https://t.co/Ng3R7V4Ikg 2 minutes ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Tatar, Danault each score twice, Canadiens beat Jets 6-2 https://t.co/HvQcg0LIa6 #nhl https://t.co/duIcHqs4Gy 8 minutes ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Tatar, Danault each score twice, Canadiens beat Jets 6-2 https://t.co/quEfL4oOrc #sports #feedly 18 minutes ago

RBuggero

Rodrigo Buggero Tatar, Danault each score twice, Canadiens beat Jets 6-2 https://t.co/k8BQ4Tmu8l https://t.co/cTonUwMSSi 26 minutes ago

NatHockeyNews

Native Hockey News FINAL SCORE: CANADIENS 6 JETS 2 GAME STORY (ADDS QUOTES): https://t.co/vhv8me75JE @ProHockeyNews @NHLWinnipeg #MTLvsWPG #Winnipeg 49 minutes ago

TwoOldPucks

Two Old Pucks Hockey Chat Tatar, Danault each score twice, Canadiens beat Jets 6-2 https://t.co/crbyckQGxw 50 minutes ago

NHLJets3

NHL Jets Tatar, Danault each score twice, Canadiens beat Jets 6-2 https://t.co/EbjSy9asCu 50 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.