Instagram influencers accused of accepting 'blood money' from Saudi Arabia

The Age Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Instagram influencers disclosing sponsorships and partnerships raved about Saudi Arabia's MDL Beast music festival without mentioning human rights.
Recent related news from verified sources

Influencers facing immense backlash for promoting Saudi Arabia music festival despite horrific treatment of queer people

Several actors, DJs, models and Instagram influencers have come under fire for promoting a music festival in Saudi Arabia, a country with a horrific human rights...
PinkNews Also reported by •Mashable•The Verge•New Zealand Herald

Saudi Arabia cuts loose with Instagram models and a rave

Influencers' promotion of Riyadh music festival called out on social media as whitewash of Saudi Arabia's image.
Al Jazeera

