MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Aaron Jones rushed for 154 yards and two second-half touchdowns, Za'Darius Smith had five tackles for loss to lead a stifling performance by Green Bay's defense, and the Packers became NFC North champions by beating the Minnesota Vikings 23-10 on Monday night. The Packers (12-3) made Matt LaFleur the 10th rookie coach