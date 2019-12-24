Global  

Senate leaders at impasse over Trump impeachment trial

Seattle Times Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The fate of a Senate impeachment trial for President Donald Trump is at an impasse as Republican and Democratic leaders remained at odds over what form it would take and what witnesses would be called. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he has not ruled out calling witnesses but also […]
