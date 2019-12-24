Global  

No mass to be held at Notre-Dame this Christmas

SBS Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
No Christmas mass will be held at Paris' Notre-Dame Church, which dates back to the 12th century, for the first time since 1803 after a devastating fire.
News video: No Christmas Mass At Fire-Damaged Notre Dame Cathedral For First Time In 200 Years

No Christmas Mass At Fire-Damaged Notre Dame Cathedral For First Time In 200 Years 02:00

 Imtiaz Tyab reports on locals struggling over Notre Dame Cathedral cancelling Christmas mass after devastating fire (12-23-2019)

For The First Time In More Than 200 Years, Notre Dame Cathedral Will Not Celebrate Christmas Mass [Video]For The First Time In More Than 200 Years, Notre Dame Cathedral Will Not Celebrate Christmas Mass

CBS News correspondent Imtiaz Tyab traveled to Paris to see how people there will celebrate Christmas without the annual tradition.

No Christmas Mass At Notre Dame For First Time In Over 200 Years [Video]No Christmas Mass At Notre Dame For First Time In Over 200 Years

The tradition endured at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris until the devastating fire in April. CBS News' Imtiaz Tyab explains how people are determined to rebuild.

Notre Dame Cathedral To Miss Christmas For First Time In Centuries

Notre Dame Cathedral To Miss Christmas For First Time In CenturiesWatch VideoFor the first time in over 200 years, Christmas Mass will not be held at Notre Dame Cathedral. The famous Paris church has been closed since April,...
Notre Dame will not hold Christmas Mass

For the first time in more than two centuries, there will be no Christmas Mass at Notre Dame cathedral. A tradition that is endured since 1803 has fallen victim...
